Once again Brikama has confirmed its status as a giant in Gambian football, winning three titles in the Gambia Football Federation GFF championships. The latest was the crowning of Greater Tomorrow FC as champions of the male’s FA Cup.

Other Brikama successes are in the women’s First Division league and FA Cup both of which went to Berewuleng FC. This means, of the 5 available GFF football trophies, Brikama won 3, missing out only on the male First and Second Division titles.