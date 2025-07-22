North Star FC crowned champions of NBR

- Advertisement -

North Star FC of Kerr Jatta won the North Bank Regional Football Association’s regional Third Division League securing itself a place the regional playoffs for promotion to the second tier.

North Star secured a dominant 2-0 win over Rockland Football Club in a well-attended final at the Farafenni mini stadium.

Amongst other top football executives present in Farafenni was the first Vice President of the Gambia Football Federation, Bakary K Jammeh, who took the official kickoff.

North Star FC was decorated with a gold medal and a cash price amounting to 100,000.00 while Rockland FC pocketed a consolation price of 80,000.00.

