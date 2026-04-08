Addendum: Double jeopardy under the principle of Habeas Corpus – Bojangs’ acquittal is final

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By Musa Bassadi Jawara

The acquittal of Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has sparked a heated debate, with the President responding to the opposition leader’s national address. The President stated that while he respects the verdict, he doesn’t agree with it, and the government is appealing Justice Jaiteh’s judgment. He also accused the opposition leader of having “unclean hands” in the case, raising concerns about potential legal implications.

Rumours have emerged that the lead defense counsel, Lamin J Darbo, may be summoned by the police for questioning. Darboe has confirmed the rumours, stating that he will not voluntarily submit to questioning unless arrested.

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The situation has taken a concerning turn, with potential implications for the Gambian judiciary and the rule of law. As we noted in our initial article, the principle of double jeopardy protects the Bojangs from retrial, and any attempts to do so would be a blatant disregard for justice.

Key points to consider:

– A key state witness was allegedly offered a million Dalasi by the President, the highest authority in the land, for her testimony, which could have compromised the trial’s integrity.

– The prosecution’s case had several flaws, including:

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– No murder weapon linking the accused to the crime

– No forensic link between the accused and the crime

– The shoes allegedly worn by the suspect didn’t fit the accused during trial, echoing the OJ Simpson case, where the defense famously argued, “If the gloves don’t fit, you must acquit.”

– The defense presented strong evidence, including phone logs with geolocation data, providing an alibi for the accused.

– Justice Jaiteh’s ruling was accurate, conforming to the evidence presented, and the acquittal of Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang is final.

The people of The Gambia deserve institutions that function with integrity, and it’s crucial that the authorities respect the independence of the judiciary.

A word of wisdom to the President, his administration, and all elements of the opposition: 2026 is a political season, a presidential election year. Reason must prevail. The interest of the nation must supersede all personal, narrow, and myopic short-term interests. The people are tired; families can’t make ends meet; they are worried about the future of their children. For heaven’s sake, politicians, understand the plight of the masses, the people you serve. And the President must be the first to lead and set a bright example in this endeavor.

The Gambia, our homeland, deserves better. As the Prophet (PBUH) said, ‘None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.’ Let’s reflect on our priorities. Instead of seeking vengeance, let’s strive for justice, compassion, and unity.

The real battles are against poverty, disease, unemployment, hopelessness, illiteracy, and hunger. Let’s redirect our energies towards building a brighter future for all Gambians – feeding the hungry, empowering the uneducated, and creating opportunities for the jobless.

To those seeking inspiration, I invite you to read my book, “From Village Life in The Gambia to Global Views in Washington, DC, and Beyond” where these issues are explored in depth. Together, let’s make a difference and create a Gambia that we can all be proud of.