Addressing the current cement shortage: A policy proposal for government

- Advertisement -

By Hatib Jnr

The persistent shortage of cement in The Gambia—especially during peak construction periods—has placed significant economic pressure on citizens, contractors, and businesses alike. To stabilise supply and ease market disruptions, targeted government intervention is essential. One of the most immediate and effective measures would be revising the current import tariff on cement coming through Senegal, combined with strengthened regulatory mechanisms to ensure compliance, revenue collection, and transparency.

1. Reduce the tariff on cement imported from Senegal

Currently, the tariff stands at D180 per bag, making imports more costly and limiting the flow of cement into the Gambian market. By reducing the tariff to D30 per bag, the government can:

• Lower importation costs, encouraging more suppliers to bring cement into the country.

• Increase supply, reducing scarcity and preventing sharp price hikes.

• Stabilise the market, especially during peak construction seasons when national demand is highest.

• Ease the burden on citizens and businesses, supporting broader economic activity.

- Advertisement -

A tariff reduction for a defined period—until local production and supply chains normalise—would help alleviate the immediate crisis.

2. Introduce minimum trucking requirements for importers

To prevent abuse of the tariff reduction and maintain organised importation, the government could implement a policy requiring importers to meet a minimum threshold of 50 trucks before qualifying for road-based cement importation from Senegal. This measure would:

• Ensure only serious, well-resourced importers participate, reducing smuggling and informal transactions.

• Improve monitoring and coordination at border points, leading to smoother import flows.

• Encourage efficiency and predictability in the supply chain.

By establishing clear thresholds, the government can maintain control while still encouraging increased supply.

- Advertisement -

3. Deploy customs officers in Senegalese cement factories

To strengthen transparency and tax collection, The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) could station customs officers directly in the designated cement factories in Senegal. Their mandate would include:

• Verifying quantities loaded onto Gambian-bound trucks.

• Tagging each truck with digital trackers to monitor the vehicle from factory to final delivery destination in The Gambia.

• Preventing revenue leakage, ensuring every bag entering the country is recorded and taxed appropriately.

• Detecting diversion or illegal offloading, significantly improving compliance.

This border-to-destination monitoring system would modernise import controls while generating more predictable government revenue.

4. Digital tracking for tax collection and transparency

Equipping all trucks with GPS trackers authorised by GRA or the Ministry of Trade would provide real-time visibility of each delivery. The benefits include:

• Accurate tax collection, reducing fraudulent reporting.

• Fast identification of supply bottlenecks, enabling timely intervention.

• Improved data on national cement consumption, supporting future planning.

• Reduced smuggling and informal trade, protecting government revenue.

A modern tracking system supports both importers and regulators by promoting accountability.

5. Broader economic impact

Implementing these measures can deliver immediate and long-term benefits:

• Increased cement availability to support construction, infrastructure, and private projects.

• Lower retail prices, improving affordability for the average Gambian.

• Enhanced government revenue, thanks to more transparent tax collection practices.

• Greater investor confidence, knowing that supply disruptions are less likely.

• Mitigation of economic hardship, especially for households and businesses hit hardest by shortages.

Conclusion

By reducing the tariff on Senegal-imported cement from D180 to D30 per bag, combined with a structured import policy, improved customs presence, and efficient digital tracking, the Government of The Gambia can quickly stabilise the cement supply market. These reforms will not only ease the ongoing shortage but also boost revenue collection, enhance transparency, and support sustainable economic growth.