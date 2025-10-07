ADRS trains staff on mediation, negotiation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Secretariat (ADRS) has commenced a 4-day training program on mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and conciliation for its initiative, aims to build the capacity of ADRS staff in promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.

The training was designed to strengthen the capacity of ADRS staff in mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and conciliation, enabling them to effectively resolve disputes and promote peace.

- Advertisement -

It aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 16 which deals with peace, justice, and strong institutions, and supports the recovery-focused National Development Plan (2023-2027).

Abdoulie Colley, Registrar General emphasised the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in the justice system, highlighting the benefits of reduced case backlog, timely resolution of disputes, and community harmony.

Sainey Ceesay, Head of Governance at UNDP noted that the training is a concrete step towards achieving SDG 16, and that it will contribute to a more peaceful, just, and resilient society for all Gambians.

- Advertisement -

Kumba Jow, Executive Secretary at ADRS expressed gratitude to the EU and UNDP for their support, and highlighted the importance of building a more just and equitable society through ADR mechanisms.

The training, delivered by the Clingendael Institute, used interactive learning methods, including simulations, role-plays, case studies, and peer exchanges.

This approach, according to the organisers, will enable participants to gain practical, applicable skills tailored to The Gambia’s realities.

The training also marks a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of ADRS staff to promote peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.