Stakeholders exposed to security sector law, policies

By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in collaboration with the Office of National Security (ONS) recently convened a 2-day stakeholders’ engagement forum on security sector law and policies.

The forum, held at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau, brought together approximately 60 participants from government security institutions, oversight bodies, and relevant civil society organisations.

The primary objective of the forum was to enhance knowledge, promote coordinated action, and advocacy among security sector actors to facilitate the enactment/adoption of laws and policies essential in advancing an inclusive security sector that upholds the rule of law, safeguards human rights, and promotes public trust.

The forum aimed to foster collaboration and understanding among security sector actors, ensuring a coordinated approach to security sector reform.

The event emphasised the importance of an inclusive security sector that promotes public trust, safeguards human rights, and upholds the rule of law.

It discussed the progress made in security sector reform, including the adoption of the National Security Policy in 2019, the National Security Strategy in 2020, and the Security Sector Reform Strategy in 2020.

Lamin Kinteh, Chief of Staff, Office of the National Security (ONS) emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in security sector reform, highlighting the need for collaboration and coordination among stakeholders.

Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Representative commended the government of The Gambia for convening the forum, emphasising the importance of security sector reform in promoting peace and stability.

Karl Frederick Paul, UN Country Representative underscored the importance of inclusive reform, highlighting the need for meaningful participation of marginalized groups, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The forum provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the revised security institutions’ legal and policy frameworks, identify gaps, and chart a path forward for their timely revision, corrective actions, adoption, and implementation.

The event marked a significant step towards promoting a more inclusive and effective security sector in The Gambia.