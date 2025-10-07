EU-UNDP GREAT Project lays foundation stone for Mile 7 High Court expansion

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have embarked on a significant project to renovate and expand the Mile 7 High Court in Bakau. The project, funded by the EU and UNDP, aims to strengthen the country’s justice system and promote access to justice.

According to stakeholders, the renovation and expansion of the Mile 7 High Court is a critical step towards improving the judiciary’s capacity to deliver justice.

The project is expected to enhance the court’s infrastructure and introduce modern technologies, such as electronic case management systems and digital recording and transcription systems.

It will increase the court’s capacity to handle cases, reducing backlogs and improving access to justice for citizens.

Stakeholders argued that a modernised court will improve public trust in the justice system, promote confidence in the rule of law and the judiciary.

The project is also expected to support the Special Criminal Division, tasked with addressing cases of past human rights abuses, promoting accountability and justice.

HE Immaculada Roca I Cortes, Head of EU Delegation in The Gambia, emphasised the EU’s commitment to supporting the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability.

Ms Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Representative, highlighted the importance of modernising the court’s infrastructure and processes to improve access to justice and promote human rights.

The renovation and expansion of the Mile 7 High Court will have a significant impact on the justice system in The Gambia.

The increased capacity of the court is expected help reduce backlogs and improve the efficiency of the justice system.

It is also envisaged to improve access to justice, promote confidence in the rule of law and the judiciary.

The EU-UNDP GREAT project’s support for the renovation and expansion of the Mile 7 High Court is a significant step towards strengthening the justice system in The Gambia. The project’s focus on modernising the court’s infrastructure and processes will improve access to justice, promote human rights, and enhance public trust in the judiciary.