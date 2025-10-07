BCC officers trained on child protection

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Banjul City Council (BCC) police recently completed a three-day capacity building training on the protection and prevention of sexual and gender base violence.

Held at Ocean Bay Hotel, the training organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) attracted municipal and council police drawn from BCC, Brikama Area Council and the Kanifing Municipal Council. It focused on strengthening the knowledge of the participants on relevant instruments, legislation, and effective approaches in orienting people about SGBV and safeguarding children.

The deputy mayor of BCC,Abdou Aziz Dabakh Gaye urged the officers to make good use of the training opportunity.

For his part, the BCC CEO Modou Jonga hailed the officers on their willingness to fully participate in the training.

He disclosed that the BCC is committed to continue providing training opportunities for its security officers.