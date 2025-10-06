2 GAMBIAN PLAYERS FAILED MRI As Baby Scorpions open campaign

- Advertisement -

Two players for The Gambia national Under-17 team, the Baby Scorpions, have been found ineligible after failing a mandatory MRI test in Mali ahead of the Wafu Zone A championship which opened in Bamako, Mali over the weekend. The duo will therefore not be eligible to participate in the competition which also serves as the qualifiers for Caf Under -17 championship .

The outcome of the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) testing by the continental football governing body, Caf, was communicated to the Gambia Football Federation by the competition’s organisers.

The Gambia, which opened its campaign in the tournament yesterday against Guinea Bissau. conducted the pre-tournament MRI test in Senegal, sponsored by the GFF at the tune of D559,000.

According to the GFF, most of the players selected are graduates from the its Talent Development Scheme programme, rolled out a couple of years ago, with the objective of not only to participate in the competition but also to ensure that the group graduates to form the basis of the future Gambia U-20 team.

The Caf rules states that if after performing an MRI test for a participating team and one, two, or three of its players are found ineligible, the said player(s) will not be allowed to participate in the competition and the concerned team will be allowed to participate in the competition, on condition that the ineligible players are not replaceable. However, if four or more players are found to be ineligible, the participating team is disqualified from the competition.