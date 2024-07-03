AFCON- 2025 QUALIFYING DRAW IS TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will tomorrow find out which group and teams the Scorpions get in the campaign to qualify for the next Afcon, to be played in Morocco in December 2025. The draw for the qualifying matches takes place tomorrow in Johannesburg at 12 30 GMT. Caf has invited Emerse Faé, the man who master-minded Cote d’Ivoire’s miraculous come-back at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 to be Draw Assistant at the event. Faé etched his name in the history books of Ivorian football in February, when he guided the Elephants to continental glory after an initial set back, which saw him take over the reins in an interim position from the knockout stages to the final.

The draw will herald what promises to be another exciting start to a successful AFCON after the historic one in Cote d’Ivoire, which got the world talking.

The qualified nations for the draw

Morocco (hosts), Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.