African Champions Gambia Seek Glory In World Beach Volleyball Tour

The Gambia’s beach volleyball conquerors, Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra, who won gold at the African championship left their base in Doha on Sunday for Iran.

The duo are among the Gambia national men’s beach ball team is set to take part in World Tour organized by the Federation of International Volleyball, the global governing body for the sport. The tour will start from January 7 to the 11th in the Iranian city of Qeshm.

Under the sponsorship of F45 brand, the Gambians will be entering into their second world tour of series after finishing 9th in the Aspire Cup world tour late 2019.The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour is the worldwide professional beach volleyball tour for both men and women organized by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball. The World Tour was introduced for men in 1989 while the women first competed in 1992.