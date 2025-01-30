Africell marks silver jubilee

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The managing director of Africell Gambia, Hussein Diab Ghanen has said Africell’s story is one of vision, resilience, and growth which began in the year 2000 right here in The Gambia, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of the Africell Group, Mr Ziad Dalloul.

Diab was speaking at the Coco Ocean Resort Hotel Tuesday on the 25th anniversary of Africell.

”Today, Africell spans across several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, proudly headquartered in London with support offices in Washington DC, Dubai, and Lebanon. But no matter how far we’ve come, Africell remains—and will always be—a Gambian story at its heart,” Mr Diab said.

He said twenty-five years ago, Africell was launched commercially as the second entrant into the market, breaking barriers and eventually slashing SIM card prices from D500 to just D50. ”What was once an exclusive privilege becoming an accessible necessity and this single act set the stage for a connected Gambia, one where communication was no longer a luxury but a right,” he said.

Mr Diab told his audience of government officials, ministers, partners and ordinary customers that over the years, Africell’s impact has extended far beyond telecommunications. ”We have championed initiatives that uplift and empower communities, such as, affordable access, agricultural empowerment, youth and women empowerment, environmental stewardship, healthcare, empowering through education and technology, innovative promotions, promoting Gambian art, culture, heritage and sports.

”If there is one thing, Africell has taught me, it is to dream big and embrace the boundless possibilities of growth. My own journey within Africell is a testament to this belief. I joined Africell 20 years ago as an entry-level engineer, building systems and running cables. Today, I have the honour of running what is arguably the largest company in The Gambia. This personal transformation mirrors the growth and opportunities Africell has provided to countless others within our organisation. Many of my colleagues here with us today share similar stories of evolution, as Africell has been a catalyst for their professional and personal development, allowing us all to reach unprecedented heights. This ladies and gentlemen, is at the core of who we are. Yes, let us provide a service but let us also transform and uplift lives along the way,” Mr Diab told a moving crowd.

He said the next twenty years hold boundless possibilities and Africell is poised to embrace these opportunities with innovation, passion, and an unyielding commitment to the communities it serve. “Together, we will explore new frontiers in digital connectivity, empower even more young entrepreneurs, and create solutions that will drive Africa’s growth and development,” Diab said. Other speakers at the even include the CEO of regulators Pura Njogou Bah, the minister of Digital Communications Lamin Jabbie both of whom paid tribute to the transformative work of Africell and wished it good luck in the furture.