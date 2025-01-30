spot_img
Gambia News

Police shoot 1, arrest 2 in violent clash at petrol station

Police officers responded to a violent confrontation at Jah Oil Bund Road petrol station in Banjul on Wednesday night, following a dispute between the staff of the station and a group of individuals.

According to the police, despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers were overpowered, prompting reinforcements.

“As the aggressors continue to resist and attack, police fired warning shots before shooting one individual in the leg in self-defense,” a police statement said.

It said three suspects, Momodou Njie, who sustained the gunshot wound, Ousman Jobe, and Ousainou Njie were arrested, while others fled. “The suspects face assault-related charges as investigations continue, with police urging public cooperation in maintaining security,” the police said.

