AFCON 2025 DRAW: Group by group analysis and predictions

- Advertisement -

By Amakye Ansah

The Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat was filled with dignitaries from entertainment to politics, to former footballers and national team coaches of the 24 AFCON teams to beautiful and elegant women.

Morocco had promised a glittering 2025 AFCON and they reminded the entire universe of what is ahead in December 2025 and January 2026 with an imperial draw.

- Advertisement -

Group A

Morocco, Mali, Comoros, Zambia

Morocco plans to host and win the tournament. It is so simple. Head coach Walid Regragui made it clear that Moroccans are welcoming and respectful, but that won’t happen on the pitch. Ranked the best team on the continent, the Atlas Lions have always flatter to deceive at the top level of African football. They have won only one AFCON title (1976) and will target the 2025 edition.

- Advertisement -

Mali has also flattered to deceive in AFCON since the inception of the competition. After talents upon talents in every generation, the Eagles are yet to win the competition. Since losing the finals in 1972 to Congo, Mali have not played in the finals. Tom Saintfiet has gained enough experience in African football after making the Gambia a force and will make Mali believe that they can do the unthinkable with Bissouma, Djigui Diarra, Dorgeles Nene, Cheick Doucoure, Aliou Dieng, Amadou Haidara and El Bilal Toure at his disposal.

The Chipolopolo of Zambia, under 69-year-old Avram Grant, has blown hot and cold in recent years. The Zambian national team has failed to replicate the early 90s and early 2010 sides’ great performances. With Patson Daka getting fit for Leicester, Zambia will try to do much better than the group-stage exit in AFCON 2023.

Comoros are now the most improved team on the continent, arguably. The minnows will enjoy their second AFCON in history just like they did in their maiden edition in 2021 when they shocked Ghana 3-2. They will go to Morocco full of confidence after sitting on top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Teams to qualify| Morocco and Mali

Group B

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

The Pharaohs of Egypt lost 1-0 in Cairo to Lorch’s second-half strike when they hosted the 2019 AFCON at the round 16th stage. It was disastrous. Egypt will have the opportunity to revenge the in-form Bafana Bafana. With Mohammed Salah and Omar Marmoush in the form of their lives, expect Egypt to go far.

Bafana Bafana finished third in the last AFCON, and their experienced head coach, Hugo Broos, who won the trophy with Cameroon in 2017, has turned the South African national team into a wonderful side. With the core of Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Percy Tau, Bafana Bafana has what it takes to win their first title since 1996.

Angola had their best year in 2024, ending Ghana’s 24-year unbeaten run in Kumasi. The Palancas Negras under Pedro Goncalves is a delight to watch. Mabululu, Luvumbo and Milson are deadly forwards that will push their opponents to the wall.

Zimbabwe are the minnows in the group and much is not expected from them. Prince Dube of Young Africans is the man the nation will look forward to helping them shock teams. Jordan Zemura and Marvelous Nakamba’s experience will be crucial to Zimbabwe qualifying for the knockout stage.

Teams to qualify| Egypt and South Africa

Group C

Nigeria, Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda

Group C is a fascinating one as the 2023 runner-up Nigeria will fancy their chance to win their 4th trophy. The Super Eagles have probably the deadliest attack on the continent, with Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, Boniface, and Chukueze, among many top forwards and these stars will make life difficult for opponents. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Eric Chelle to rewrite all his Malian wrongs.

Tunisia has been ever present in the AFCON in the last two decades. The North Africans do not boast of popular players now, but contingents from Esperance and Etoile du Sahel make the squad an exciting one.

East African side Tanzania, whose domestic football is up there with almost everyone on the continent will have the core of Young Africans and Simba squad.

Uganda is a lowly ranked side but cannot be underestimated with Romanian head coach Paul Put at the helm.

Teams to qualify| Nigeria and Tunisia

Group D

Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Senegal is the favourite to win the group. The star-studded Senegal parted ways with long-time head coach Aliou Cisse and chose Thiaw Pape Bouna, who knows and understands the system well, as his replacement. With youngsters like Monaco’s Lamine Camara, Tottenham Hotspur’s Pape Matar Sarr, Nico Jackson of Chelsea, and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton mixed with veterans like Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Gana Gueye, and Kalidou Koulibaly, the 20th ranked team in the world is one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

DR Congo finished 4th in the 2023 AFCON. Sebastien Desabre has a decent squad at his disposal to challenge every opponent like he did in Ivory Coast. Yoane Wissa of Brentford is the man for DR Congo. The forward, alongside speedster Elia Meshack, Fiston Mayele of Pyramids, Silas and centre-back Inonga, is one of the dark horses to watch out for.

Benin, under the experienced German tactician Gernot Rohr, knows no difficult side. They are simply fearless having punched above their weight in 2024. Steve Mounie remains the dangerous man but expects other players to rise to the occasion in Morocco.

Botswana qualified ahead of Cape Verde and Mauritania who played so well in the last AFCON. The home and away victories over Cape Verde make them a huge threat, and whoever underestimates them will regret it.

Teams to qualify| Senegal and DR Congo

Group E

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea

Algeria has failed in the competition since winning in 2019 in Egypt after failing to win a single game in the last two editions. The North Africans, since 2014, have been a huge threat to every opponent in African football. Djamel Belmadi was replaced by Vladimir Petkovic and he is charged with winning the AFCON 2025 and also qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Algeria is laden with stars who are doing extremely well for their clubs. Riyad Mahrez, Ismael Benacer, Aissa Mandi, Baghdad Bounedjah, Said Benraham and Belaili are still part of the team.

Kwesi Appiah admitted that his Sudan must dream of winning the cup after defying all odds and qualifying ahead of Ghana. Sudanese football, in the middle of a war, has risen and they will have the opportunity to let the world see them in Morocco.

Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara is a household name now after he broke Nottingham Forest into pieces over the weekend in the EPL. The West Africans are fearless and are ready to face anyone, per head coach Brama Traore. Betran Traore and Dayo Issoufa are veterans whose experience will be key to Burkina Faso going far in the tournament.

Equatorial Guinea became popular after the 4-0 smashing of host nation Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON. Obiang Bicogo’s side are the epitome of a team. They lack stars but play better as a team than anyone. The side would want to have another good tournament in Morocco. Will star man Emilio Nsue be available in 2025 Christmas?

Teams to qualify| Algeria and Burkina Faso

Group F

Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

The biggest game on paper in the group stage will be Cameroon’s fixture against Ivory Coast. The two countries boast of stars and are prepared to lift the trophy in Morocco. Emes Fae shocked the continent and won the competition at home in the 2023 AFCON. Marc Brys’ appointment was met with much criticism in Yaoundé, but the Belgian tacticians have brought back the indomitable Lions to where they belong. With Bryan Mbeumo and Vincent Aboubakar leading the attack, Cameroon will be a serious contender. Andre Onan and Zambo Anguissa are two excellent players who will provide immense experience to the team.

Gabon and Mozambique must fight above their usual standard to stand any chance of upsetting anyone. Pierre Aubamenyang and Mandava will need to show real leadership qualities in the group stage for their respective countries. Mozambique eliminated the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON and looked so good in the 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Teams to qualify| Ivory Coast and Cameroon

**** The other four slots to make the 16 qualified teams could be anybody’s depending on how tough teams will be mentally. I will tip Angola, Comoros, Sudan and Benin to occupy the final four slots.