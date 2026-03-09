Africmed MD donates CCTV cameras to UTG

- Advertisement -

In a move aimed at strengthening security and supporting medical education, Dr Omar Jagne, managing director of Africmed International Hospital, has donated eight brand-new sophisticated close circuit television (CCTV) cameras to the University of The Gambia Medical Students’ Association (Unigamsa).

The donation ceremony held in his office in Brusubi, forms part of Dr Jagne’s personal corporate social responsibility initiative to help address some of the challenges faced by students at the university.

Presenting the equipment, Dr Jagne said the gesture reflects his long-standing commitment to supporting medical students and improving their learning environment.

“For years, I have maintained a cordial relationship with the medical students at UTG, and it has always been my dream as a medical professional to support them in any way possible. I understand the challenges students face during their training, and I believe it is important to contribute towards improving their educational experience,” he explained.

The CCTV cameras, pointed out, will significantly enhance security on campus by helping monitor key areas and ensuring a safer environment for students, staff, and university property.

Dr Jagne further explained that his support for medical students spans more than a decade, during which he has assisted them in several areas, including mentorship, consultancy, and academic support.

According to him, the initiative is also intended to complement government’s efforts in national development by empowering young professionals who will eventually serve in the country’s healthcare sector.

Receiving the donation, Unigamsa expressed appreciation for the timely intervention. In a letter of appreciation signed by the association’s secretary general, Binta Jagana, the medical students described the gesture as both meaningful and impactful.

“On behalf of Unigamsa, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your generous support. This contribution means a lot not only to medical students but to the entire university community… We are truly grateful for your commitment to the welfare of the university community and for your willingness to give back in such a meaningful way. Your generosity will continue to make a lasting difference,” the letter read.

Dr Jagne also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to supporting the health sector in The Gambia, noting that investment in medical education is critical to the country’s future healthcare delivery.

He expressed his readiness to continue mentoring young professionals and sharing his expertise, emphasising that his doors remain open to students seeking guidance and support.