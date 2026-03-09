SSHFC provides food aid to bedridden pensioners

- Advertisement -

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) has provided food aid worth D734,160 to bedridden pensioners across The Gambia, supporting vulnerable individuals during Ramadan and Lent.

The consignment includes 120 bags of rice, 120 bottles of cooking oil, 120 bags of sugar, 120 bags of Irish potatoes, and 120 bags of onions handed over to beneficiaries. At least 115 pensioners benefited in 2026, up from 67 in 2025.

The initiative, started four years ago, reflects SSHFC’s improving performance, with member contributions rising from D986,073,104.43 in 2024 to D1,017,571,203.60 in 2025.

SSHFC Managing Director Saloum Malang emphasised prioritising pensioners’ welfare, acknowledging their contributions to national development.

He said the gesture is particularly significant this year because Ramadan and the Christian Lent season coincided with the country’s independence celebrations on February 18, making it a rare moment in the country’s religious and national calendar.

“The corporation places high priority on the welfare of pensioners, especially those who are vulnerable and unable to participate in economic activities due to ill health. Our pensioners sacrificed many years of their lives working for the development of this country. Because of that, we value and cherish them. We want them to know that Social Security is always behind them.”

He said the corporation has over the past three years recorded its highest income and productivity levels. “We believe this progress will continue, and we will continue to support our pensioners.”

He encouraged institutions and individuals to prioritise helping the less fortunate.

“If you put people first, God will put you first. If you put people last, God will put you last,” he remarked.

Alagie Alieu Faal, the representative of pensioners on the SSHFC board and head of the pensioners executive committee, acknowledged the initiative as a meaningful act of compassion.

“This programme has now become a tradition. We are happy that it has been extended to pensioners across the country,” Faal said.