Gambian among 14 new arrests as Senegal cracks down on homosexuals

Senegalese media have reported that a Gambian, name yet to be revealed, was among the 14 people arrested in the swanky Dakar suburb of Almadies as the Senegalese authorities crank up their efforts in dismantling homosexual networks in the country.

According to online news sites, well-known singer and comedian Ouzin Keita, known for his eccentric clothing style, is said to be part of the group of people arrested during an operation conducted over the weekend.

Both Dakarposte and Kewoulo reported: “The intervention of the authorities took place in an apartment located in Les Almadies. In total, fourteen individuals were reportedly arrested at the scene, including a Gambian national. These people are currently in police custody at the time this information is reported. They were found consuming a substance presented as ecstasy. This synthetic drug, sometimes called locally “Souss”, is subject to increased surveillance by judicial authorities and narcotics services.”

At least 50 people, mostly men have been arrested in Senegal in the past weeks accused of engaging in homosexual acts, willful spread of HIV, paedophilia, use of illicit drugs and money laundering. They include prominent people in the media, musicians and bankers.

Senenews