Migrant boat from Kartong with 164 intercepted in Senegal

The Senegalese territorial brigade from the town of Fimela supported by the Fatick intervention squadron, conducted a ship arrest over the weekend on a canoe carrying 164 people embarking on illegal emigration to southern Europe.

Fimela is a town in the Fatick Region, situated near the Sine-Saloum Delta.

According to media reports in Senegal, the boat left Kartong on the evening of Monday, 2nd March 2 at about 11pm with Spain as its destination.

Arriving off the coast of Saint-Louis, the canoe encountered difficulties due to the breakdown of one of its outboard engines in the rough sea. Faced with this situation, passengers were forced to turn around.

Near Djifer, a coastal village in Fatick located 10km south of Palmarin at the end of the Point of Sangomar, the four Senegalese captains who were piloting the boat fled aboard a small canoe, abandoning the migrants at sea.

A Senegalese fisherman on board then took command and led the boat near the shores, where fishermen quickly alerted the gendarmerie who brought it on shore.

The security forces then arrested of the 164 Senegalese, Gambian and Malian migrants on board.

During the operation, the gendarmes also seized fuel, outboard engines and the canoe used for transport. The arrested migrants were taken to the Fimela territorial brigade camp where they were questioned.

Senenews