Gambia to get sexual and gender-based violence special court

By Arret Jatta

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare Fatou Kinteh has announced that The Gambia is set to inaugurate a special court dedicated to handling sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases, describing it as a landmark development in the country’s justice system.

The announcement was made while the minister was conveying a goodwill message on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, under this year’s theme, “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

“I am pleased to inform you that The Gambia is on the verge of inaugurating the special court for sexual and gender-based violence, the first of its kind in The Gambia. This is a landmark development in our justice system. The establishment of the SGBV court demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing sexual and gender-based violence through specialised, efficient, and survival-centred procedures,” she said.

The SGBV court, she explained, will fast-track cases, reduce backlogs, enhance confidentiality, and ensure that survivors are not subjected to unnecessary delays or re-traumatisation.

“Justice means protection, accountability, and timely redress. Survivors must be treated with dignity, and perpetrators must be held accountable, regardless of their status,” Minister Kinteh said.

Speaking on the theme, the minister said, it is not merely a slogan. “It is a call to conscience, a call to leadership, and a call to every Gambian to ensure that women and girls enjoy their full rights and access to justice without fear or discrimination.”

She paid tribute to the contributions of Gambian women across society. “We celebrate the market woman who rises before dawn, the female farmers who sustain food security, the nurses and doctors caring for our communities, the teachers shaping our children, entrepreneurs creating jobs, civil servants serving with integrity, activists advocating for justice, and mothers and grandmothers whose wisdom strengthens families,” she said.

The minister emphasised that laws alone are not enough, noting that rights must be experienced in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. She called on communities, media houses, traditional leaders, and grassroots organisations to raise awareness so that every woman and girl knows her rights.

Concluding her message, the minister stressed the importance of investing in women and girls, saying: “When we invest in girls’ education, health, and protection, we invest in the future of our nation. A girl who completes her education is more likely to secure decent work, contribute to economic growth, and raise healthy, educated children.”