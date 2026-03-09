- Advertisement -

Distinguished Gambian statesman and global public servant

By Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray

Dr Wally Ndow stands among the most distinguished Gambian professionals whose contributions transcended national boundaries and left an indelible imprint on international development, diplomacy, and global governance. His life’s work reflected a rare combination of intellectual depth, professional excellence, and an unwavering commitment to advancing the collective welfare of humanity.

At the national level, Dr Ndow rendered invaluable service to The Gambia when he was appointed adviser to President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara on matters relating to the Sahel drought and the work of the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS). During a period when the Sahel region faced profound environmental and humanitarian challenges, his advisory role contributed to shaping policy responses aimed at mitigating the devastating impacts of drought and strengthening regional cooperation in addressing climate-related vulnerabilities.

Dr Ndow’s distinguished international career within the United Nations system further elevated The Gambia’s reputation on the global stage. He served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Central African Republic and later in the United Republic of Tanzania, where he played a pivotal role in coordinating UN development programmes, fostering partnerships with governments and development partners, and advancing initiatives aimed at poverty reduction, sustainable development, and institutional strengthening.

One of the most significant milestones in his international career came during the period 1996–2000, when he served as Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Human Settlements (Habitat II) under the auspices of UN-Habitat. Habitat II, often referred to as the “City Summit,” was a landmark global conference that brought together governments, civil society, and development institutions to address the challenges of urbanisation, housing, and sustainable human settlements in the rapidly urbanising world. His leadership during this period helped shape the global agenda on sustainable cities, urban governance, and housing policy — issues that remain central to development discourse today.

Beyond his formal responsibilities within the United Nations, as Assistant Secretary General Dr Ndow also played an active role in global intellectual and policy dialogues. He assumed an important leadership role at the State of the World Forum, a prestigious international platform convened by Mikhail Gorbachev, the former president of the Soviet Union, together with other eminent global leaders. The forum was established in the aftermath of the Cold War to convene thinkers, policymakers, and leaders to reflect on the “state of the world” at the end of that historic geopolitical era and to explore the possibilities for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the emerging world order. Dr Ndow’s involvement in this forum underscored his stature as a global thinker committed to dialogue, peace, and the advancement of humanity.

Throughout his career, Dr Wally Ndow exemplified the finest traditions of public service. He combined professional competence with humility, intellectual curiosity with moral conviction, and national pride with a genuine commitment to global progress. His work within The Gambia, the United Nations, and international policy circles stands as a testament to the power of principled leadership and the impact that dedicated individuals from small nations can have on the wider world.

As Gambians reflect on the legacy of Dr Wally Ndow, they do so with profound admiration and gratitude. His life reminds us that excellence knows no geographical limits and that the voice of a committed individual can resonate far beyond national borders.

Dr Wally Ndow will be remembered not only as a distinguished Gambian son, but also as a global citizen whose contributions enriched international development, diplomacy, and the pursuit of a more peaceful and sustainable world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Gambians to serve their nation and humanity with integrity, wisdom, and dedication.

Abdoulie M Touray is the founder and president of SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank ( SKCTT).