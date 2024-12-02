spot_img
Gambia News

AfricMed Sponsors Medical Students Union

As part of its social corporate responsibility, AfricMed has embarked over the preceding months on supporting the  University of The Gambia Medical Students Union (UNIGAMSA) based at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital by setting up UNIGAMSA Office.

This included computers, desks, chairs, printers, bookshelves, and so forth. A 24-hour wi-fi subscription is also provided, to enable students access to latest medical information, health updates and research.

Two washrooms adjacent to the UNIGAMSA office were also renovated, providing a dedicated female toilet.

