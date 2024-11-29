CAF safety and security training for Gambian stakeholders opens

- Advertisement -

A Caf Safety and Security training workshop kicked off yesterday.

The training organised in collaboration with the Gambia Football Federation is underway at the Metzy Residence Hotel in Kololi meant to promote safe Stadium culture across Africa.

GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo welcomed the participants to what he described as “one of the most important” training workshops organized by the GFF.

Mr Bajo noted that safety and security in football is synonymous to the agenda of the GFF and his administration will continue to effectively enhance the capacity of football security personnel and clubs. He noted the importance of stadium safety as imperative and advised the participants to take the training seriously as it will impact positively to a free and safe playing environment.