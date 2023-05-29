Aisha denies jumping bail, claims she is on medical trip to Turkey

By Bruce Asemota

In a 70-paragraph affidavit, Aisha Fatty, on Friday denied businessman Abdoulaye Thiam’s allegations that she had jumped bail and is using a different passport to travel out of the country and that she never declared her whereabouts to the police.

Ms Fatty asserted in her affidavit that she has not jumped bail and that she was on a medical trip in Turkey and that she will return as soon as she recovers.

She opposed the application filed by Thiam, her jilted Senegalese fiance, to freeze her bank accounts and seize her vehicles.

Aisha disclosed that the two vehicles being demanded by Mr Thiam were bought before the marriage proposal between her and Mr Thiam and that the vehicles were given to her as gifts in July 2021 while they were dating.

She indicated that the vehicles were voluntarily handed to her as gifts and thereafter registered in her name.

Fatty said she has never been charged with any criminal offence in The Gambia.

However, Lawyer Lamin Ceesay representing Thiam, sought for time to respond to the affidavit filed by Ms Fatty. The application was granted and the parties were given three days each to file their briefs of argument and the matter was adjourned to 22 June for ruling.