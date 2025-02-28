Aisha Fatty to open defence via zoom

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Aisha Fatty, a Gambian socialite at the center of a multimillion-dalasi suit filed against her by Senegalese business tycoon Abdoulaye Thiame will open her defence online from Dakar Senegal, where she is on a restraining order on a different court case.

During a sitting on Wednesday, the court was reliably informed that Aisha Fatty is nursing a baby in Dakar and cannot come to the Gambia to defend her case as she is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction, pending the determination of the case in Dakar.

- Advertisement -

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, the trial judge adjourned the matter for Aisha Fatty to testify through zoom from Dakar.