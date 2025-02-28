spot_img
Gambia News

Aisha Fatty to open defence via zoom

By Bruce Asemota

Bruce A 4

Aisha Fatty, a Gambian socialite at the center of a multimillion-dalasi suit filed against her by Senegalese business tycoon Abdoulaye Thiame will open her defence online from Dakar Senegal, where she is on a restraining order on a different court case.

During a sitting on Wednesday, the court was reliably informed that Aisha Fatty is nursing a baby in Dakar and cannot come to the Gambia to defend her case as she is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction, pending the determination of the case in Dakar.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, the trial judge adjourned the matter for Aisha Fatty to testify through zoom from Dakar.

