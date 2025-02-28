NAM Badjie vows to march on with or without No-To Alliance

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang, Bakary Badjie, who recently rebelled against his APRC -No To Alliance group to announce his intention to run for president, incurring the wrath of former president Jammeh, who instantly expelled him from the group, is still defiant.

He told The Standard yesterday that he has no regret and has accepted the expulsion order in good faith.

“I have already decided to contest for president with or without them, so if they decide to expel me, that is appreciated,” he said.

Badjie said he never portrayed himself as a candidate for the group and so he never expected them to support him.

“Rather, I looked at the national interest and the plight of the Gambian people who are suffering. I am not forcing them or anybody to support me,” he said,

However, Badjie denied claims that he did not inform his group about his intention to run for president.

“I had informed my constituency executive committee about it. I am not ready to get any sad news or whatever. This is why I planned and programmed it. Jammeh’s expulsion will not affect my plans in any way as I am well prepared,” Badjie said.

He added that his constituency understands what Gambians are going through and are in agreement with his decision to liberate the people. “We definitely know it’s a challenge, but all of us are ready to take on the challenge,” he said.