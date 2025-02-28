Africell launches ‘Future Leaders Programme’

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In its latest innovative drive to promote youth entrepreneurship and skills development, leading GSM company Africell, yesterday launched the ‘Future Leaders Programme’. Under the scholarship scheme, some 45 youths are provided with full tuition fees to pursue professional courses at different universities and tertiary institutions in The Gambia, with automatic internship opportunities provided at the company.

Unveiling the programme over a fabulous lunch and entertainment at Coco Ocean yesterday, Africell’s CEO Hussein Diab Ghanem said Africell believes that talent, when nurtured, can become the driving force of innovation, progress and national development.

“And therefore, we are incredibly proud to introduce this initiative—one that directly supports the growth of the next generation of leaders in The Gambia,” he said.

“The Future Leaders Programme, a key initiative under the Africell Impact Foundation, replicated across the group in other markets namely (Sierra Leone, Congo DRC and Angola) is built on two core objectives,” he said.

The first one, he went on, “Is to provide opportunities for high-performing students from our esteemed partner institutions—the University of The Gambia, the American International University of Africa, and the University of Science, Engineering, and Technology.”

“Through this programme, top students will benefit from an internship at Africell, gaining real-world experience and opening doors for future employment. Additionally, we are committed to contributing to their education, ensuring that their potentials are not limited by financial constraints,” CEO Ghanem said.

He said the second objective is to empower talents from within Africell by identifying promising employees and investing in their professional development.

“Through structured career evolution plans, additional educational support, and mentorship, we aim to equip our people with the skills and opportunities to thrive and grow within the organisation,” he said.

The Africell CEO added that the programme is not just an investment in individuals, but also, an investment in the future of The Gambia, by bridging the gap between education and industry, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals who will shape the next phase of the nation’s growth.

He extended gratitude to partner universities faculty members, and his staff who have made the initiative possible.

Naomi Williams, deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of information representing Minister Ismaila Ceesay, said the Africell initiative could not have come at a better time with the current rapid technological advancements, societal shifts and global challenges.

“Therefore, the need for visionary and empathetic leadership has never been greater. As we look into the horizon of the future, we must acknowledge that the seeds of tomorrow’s progress are being sown in the hearts and minds of our future leaders. This programme, I believe when up and running, will no doubt help in grooming our young minds and inculcates in them the right qualities and skills they would need to steer our great nation to higher heights. On this note, I would like to say to they Africell management, thank you. You have done it again,” she said.

DPS Muktar Dabo of the ministry of higher education represented his minister and also in attendance were senior government and education officials. A spokesperson for the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude over the opportunities provided by Africell.