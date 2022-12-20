Aji fatou kuyateh: Representative of Central River Region

Aji Fatou Kuyateh is representing the Central River Region as a contestant in the upcoming Miss Gambia beauty contest and pageant scheduled to take place at Coco Ocean on 30th December, 2022.

Aji Fatou Kuyateh, fondly called Talented Speaker, is widely cherished for her confidence and positive energy.

Ms Kuyateh lives in Lamin with her parents and siblings. She is presenting about service to humanity and has been engaging on promoting culture through poetry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently finished high school at John Pickering Comprehensive and set to continue at the University of The Gambia in January.

Ms Kuyateh has been an inspiration for her community and the entire region.

“I want people to really, really understand what I’m trying to put across. And I’m also trying to sensitize and create awareness about people themselves and their culture”

She believes that while we embrace western lifestyle and modernity, it is cardinal for us to preserve our cultures because they help us stay true to who we really are.