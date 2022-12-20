Quarter finals in Super Nawettan

The 2022 edition of the Super Nawettan has now entered the crunches with the quarter finals starting yesterday with 2003 champions Banjul meeting Sere Kunda East as we went to press. This evening, Sere-Kunda West will take on Brikama at East Park . Brikama is hoping to get back the crown they last won ten years ago when they beat Bakau 3-2 in the final.

Tomorrow Wednesday, Sanyang who are yet to lift the trophy will take on current holders Kombo East at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama while Bakau takes on the provincial Jarra and Kiang United (JAKU) on Thursday in the final fixture.