JAWARA FOUNDATION DONATES TO URR NAYCONF TEAM

By Omar Bah

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation-Africa Charity – has donated sport equipment to the Upper River Region (URR) NAYCONF team to ease logistics and equipment needs of the team, currently participating in the 13th Nayconf in Banjul. A total of 200 delegates are representing the region.

The 2022 Nayconf kicked off on Friday in Banjul with sports activities and associated events on the menu. The Chairman of the Foundation himself handed over the footballs, volleyball and basketball jerseys to the URR Nayconf delegation headed by the regional chairman.

Speaking shortly before receiving the equipment, the regional youth chair Abubakar Sidibeh expressed appreciation to the foundation’s chair. He also made the commitment to Mr Jawara that the youth of URR will give him reasons for celebrations.

“The entire URR is appreciative of this boost you’ve given us in our desire to bring glory to the region from this event. We are proud of you and your foundation,” he told Abubakary Jawara and his foundation members.

The regional youth leader went on to acknowledge that the gifts will hugely boost the morale in the URR camp.

The CEO of GACH Global, Chairman of Abubakary Jawara Foundation-Africa Charity-was himself at the Fatou Golden Plaza to hand over the donated items.

A native of URR himself, Mr Jawara said the donation was close to his heart as he inspired the URR youth to go all out to win the competitions.

The GACH CEO also gave the youth of URR the assurance of his foundation’s unwavering support and collaboration.

“At this juncture, I would like to bring to your attention that you are ambassadors of an entire region and as such, we expect and hope you will represent us well during this NAYCONF,” Chairman Jawara told the URR delegation