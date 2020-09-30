23 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Alkalo drags businessman to court for trespassing on Kartong community land

By Bruce Asemota

The Alkalo of Kartong, Dembo Jabang has instituted a legal suit against one Lamin Camara, a businessman before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court presided over by Magistrate M. Krubally.

In his suit, the Alkalo is claiming that the community land which was leased from the Gambia Tourism Board (GTB) for 99 years has now been encroached and trespassed by Lamin Camara.

The Alkalo is seeking the court’s powers and jurisdiction to evict Lamin from the said land but the defendant’s lawyer, one Lawyer Jallow had submitted that Alkalo Dembo Jabang has no right to bring Lamin Camara to court seeking his eviction from the land.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned for defense Lawyer Jallow to finish his submission.

