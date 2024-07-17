Alkalo, others charged with assault

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama in Kaur

The Alkalo of Palleleh village and four others in Nianija district were arraigned on Friday at the Kaur magistrates’ court for allegedly assaulting one Cherno Jallow in his farm by hitting him with an axe on his forehead causing him grievous bodily harm.

Alkalo Faraba Jallow, Musa Dem, Momodou Dem, Lamin Dem and Ousainou Dem were brought before Magistrate M F Fofana on four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, criminal trespass, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

However, when the charges were read to them, and translated to them in their native Fula language, they all pleaded not guilty. They were not represented by a lawyer.

According to the bill of indictment, the incident took place on June 29 this year, at Palleleh village in Nianija District. The men have been alleged to have conspired among themselves to attack Samsu Jallow and Cherno Jallow at their farm land.

Meanwhile, police prosecuting officer Sub Inspector Banjugu Njie applied for an adjournment to enable him to call their witnesses, and did not oppose bail for the accused persons who were later bailed in the sum of D100,000.

The matter was adjourned to 25 July.