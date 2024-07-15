PRESS RELEASE

- Advertisement -

Semlex Group had been awarded by the Republic of Gambia with an agreement for the Implementation of Solution for Biometric documents of the Republic of Gambia, which has been signed in Banjul on May 16, 2018.

The purpose of this agreement was to build, operate and transfer in favor of the Gambian government a technical infrastructure aiming at producing the necessary biometric documents for identification and authentication.

Semlex had been entrusted with the production of national identity cards, alien card, non-Gambian ID, residence permits and driving licences.

- Advertisement -

Upon expiry of the agreement, SEMLEX GROUP proceeded, at the request of the Government, with the transfer operations which were completed on Friday 22 March 2024.

Since this date, SEMLEX GROUP does no longer assume any part in producing official documents for the Republic of The Gambia.

Semlex Group is grateful to the Government of The Gambia and its citizens for their confidence in Semlex Group which has assumed responsibility for the production of identity cards, alien card, non-Gambian ID, driving licenses and resident permits since the conclusion of this agreement.