Devoted Scorpions fan passes away

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday announced the passing of Ms Mariama Danso, a member of the national Scorpions fan club, who died on Friday.

“We are saddened about the news and have left us so emotionally moved. Mariama was an active and dedicated member of the national Scorpions Fans Club. We joined the fan club to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and loved ones whilst praying for her soul to rest in peace”, GFF President Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo said.