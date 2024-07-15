29.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Devoted Scorpions fan passes away

77
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday announced the passing of Ms Mariama Danso, a member of the national Scorpions fan club, who died on Friday.
“We are saddened about the news and have left us so emotionally moved. Mariama was an active and dedicated member of the national Scorpions Fans Club. We joined the fan club to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and loved ones whilst praying for her soul to rest in peace”, GFF President Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo said.

Previous article
MEDINA UTD WINS FA CUP
Next article
PRESS RELEASE
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions