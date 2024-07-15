29.2 C
City of Banjul
MEDINA UTD WINS FA CUP

Lamin outfit Medina United Football Club continues to write history in Gambian football.
After storming the league to sail through to the second division in just one year, the team beat fellow new generation side TMT 3-2 on penalties to lift the all-important FA Cup.
The historic event took place at Live Your Dreams Sports Academy (LYDSA) complex in Basori.
As winners, Medina United FC were decorated with gold medals, a giant trophy and a cheque amounting to D500, 000.00 while TMT FC went home with silver medals and a cheque amounting to D300,000.00.
This is the first time an FA Cup competition, played out of the Greater Banjul Area, had been won by a Second Division side.

