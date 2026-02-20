All Africa Students’ Union confers ‘Africa Distinguished Young Achiever Award’ on Seedy Njie 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, has been awarded the ‘Africa Distinguished Young Achiever Award of Excellence’ by the All Africa Students’ Union (AASU).

The award was presented during a ceremony held at the Deputy Speaker’s Office at the National Assembly yesterday.

- Advertisement -

AASU president Osisiogu Osikenyi, who is leading a working visit to The Gambia, aimed at strengthening ties with student leaders and key stakeholders, presented Njie with the award. He said AASU serves as the continental umbrella body representing more than 300 million students across Africa.

During his speech, Osikenyi commended the deputy speaker’s leadership and reform efforts. “You have driven initiatives to improve access to quality education, eliminated barriers and enhanced teacher training programmes; led efforts to integrate digital tools, enacted the Information and Communications (Amendment) Act, and established the National Computer Security and Incident Response Team (CSIRT); and emphasised the need for robust laws, media literacy and institutional readiness to counter information warfare and cyber threats,” Osikenyi noted.

In accepting the award, Deputy Speaker Njie expressed his gratitude to AASU for the honour, and reaffirmed his commitment to public service and youth development.

- Advertisement -

“I am deeply humbled by this honour from the All Africa Students’ Union, an institution that represents the hopes and aspirations of millions of young Africans. The work I do is intended to improve lives and advance the development of the people I serve through this assembly, and Africa at large,” he noted.