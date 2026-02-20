DG Olimatou Danso-Malang of GMA assumes Chairperson Of MOWCA Experts Committee

- Advertisement -

Issued by GMA Communication Unit

The Director General of the Gambia Maritime Administration, Counsel Olimatou Danso-Malang, has officially assumed the role of Chairperson of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) for the 2026–2027 tenure.

The handover ceremony took place on Monday, 16th February 2026, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, following the opening of the 19th Ordinary Session of the MOWCA General Assembly and the 50th anniversary celebrations of the organisation. The chairpersonship of the experts committee was formally handed over by the Republic of the Congo which tenure has ended, having served the two-year mandate.

MOWCA’s role and vision in regional maritime development

Established in 1975, MOWCA is an intergovernmental organisation mandated to coordinate regional maritime policies and promote integration within the maritime sector in West and Central Africa. Over the years, the organisation has played a pivotal role in establishing key maritime institutions in the sub-region, including the Regional Maritime University, the Union of African

Shippers’ Councils, the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa, the Abidjan Regional Academy of Marine Sciences and Technology, and the Shipping Companies Association.

MOWCA’s current strategic vision focuses on transforming the organisation into an African Maritime Organisation, thereby extending its mandate to the continental level and unlocking Africa’s vast maritime and economic potential in support of sustainable development.

Significance of the leadership transfer

During The Gambia’s two-year chairmanship, the Director General will work closely with the Secretary General to steer the affairs of the Organisation, with priority initiatives including the establishment of a Regional Maritime Bank and advancing the transformation agenda of MOWCA into an African Maritime organisation.

The transfer of leadership of the MOWCA Experts Committee to The Gambia under the Chairpersonship of Director General Olimatou Danso-Malang is far more than a ceremonial milestone; it is a clear testament to The Gambia’s growing strategic influence within the regional maritime landscape.

This transition underscores The Gambia’s position as a key player in shaping maritime policy and development in West and Central Africa. By assuming leadership at this level, Director General Danso-Malang and The Gambia signal not only continuity but also a strengthened commitment to fostering collaboration, advancing regional integration, and promoting innovative approaches to maritime governance.

The appointment also demonstrates confidence in The Gambia’s ability to guide the Experts Committee in supporting MOWCA’s transformation agenda, including the establishment of critical institutions such as a Regional Maritime Bank and facilitating progress toward an African Maritime Organisation. Through this leadership role, The Gambia will continue to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of maritime safety, regulatory excellence, and economic development across the region.