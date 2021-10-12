Allatentu gets modern water system

The Women and Girls Empowerment Initiative of the Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe on Saturday unveiled another major water project for rural communities.

A few weeks ago, the Initiative inaugurated an D800,000 water system in Njien village in Sanjal district that is now serving the inhabitants of the village and their livestock.

The latest to benefit is the community of Alatentu village near Salagi.

Here too, the project involved a modern borehole and water system that can pump thousands of litres of water every hour and fitted with pipes that take the water to compounds in the village. “The entire village now has running water like any other place in Banjul or Serekunda,” a resident of the village told reporters at the site.

At the official inauguration Saturday, Mayor Lowe congratulated the alkalo, the VDC and the community for their support and encouragement in making the project successful. She said her focus has always been to uplift the lives of Gambians especially those at grassroots level.

The alkalo of the village thanked the Mayor for the god-sent intervention project and the chairman of the VDC expressed similar sentiments.