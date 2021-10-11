GNOC reports to members at AGM

By Awa Macalo

The Gambia National Olympic Committee staged it’s Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The meeting was chaired by 2nd vice president Lamin Kaba Bajo who expressed appreciation to the national associations and federations affiliated to the GNOC for their support and goodwill.

He challenged all to try and meet the aspirations of the young generation by finding ways to keep the interested in sports.

Mr. Bajo emphasised the need to support our athletes to launch new careers after they retire and ensure zero tolerance for doping.

Going forward, he said the GNOC will continue to work closely with the IOC in promoting the core values of the Olympic Movement and Agenda 2020.

“Being the national representative of the IOC in The Gambia, we will continue to defend the Olympic Charter whilst adhering to its principles,” Bajo said.

He thanked the government for its support especially during the last Olympic Games.