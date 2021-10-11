U-20 GIRLS ELIMINATE BURKINA

The Gambia women’s U-20 Scorpions over the weekend made a dramatic comeback to overturn a 1-0 home defeat against Burkina in their qualifying tie.

The Girls beat Burkina 1-0 in Porto Novo, Benin, where the return leg was played to level the aggregate and in the ensuing tie – breaking spot kicks, The Gambia prevailed 4-3.

The Girls now secured a spot in the next stage of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Wuday Colley of Greater Tomorrow secured the lone goal that cancelled Burkina’s first leg advantage.

Reacting to the result Coach Foday Bah said is very proud of his team. “We played as a team and the performance was good. I am so proud of the girls. Everyone played with hunger and fought for victory. My focus is now on the next game and I hope that they continue training and working harder to approach every game with a strong mentality and fitness,” he said.