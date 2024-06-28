Almameh Gibba: Denied Western visa and granted Allah’s

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Sawo (Aspiring Mufti)

When you do things for the sake of Allah, the outcome is always amazing. ALMAMEH Gibba, the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala, has faced many challenges and criticisms since he took the “Women’s Amendment Bill” to parliament. Since then, he has been confronted with numerous challenges both in The Gambia and in the West. However, their threats did not budge him an inch because he was on the right path. We must not succumb to the threats of the West because Allah is in control of everything. If they deny you, Allah will provide you with something greater. Honorable Gibba was denied a visa to the West, and Allah granted him a visa to Mecca for Hajj without him spending a dime. Let us be truthful and leave the rest in the hands of Allah.

Honourable Gibba and others have been fighting for this religion despite challenges. This should remind us that when you stand to fight for Islam, you will face challenges. This was why our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companions were banished from their hometown for years. Honourable Gibba will forever be remembered for his bold stance to protect Islam. I pray that Allah grants him goodness and a long life.

Honourable Gibba is indeed a true man who embodies several noble qualities. He possesses unwavering faith, courage, and resilience. He stands firm in his beliefs despite the odds, and his actions are guided by sincerity and a deep sense of duty. Honourable Gibba’s dedication and perseverance in the face of adversity exemplify these qualities. He is a beacon of hope and an inspiration for others to remain steadfast in their faith.

We should know that our mission on earth is to worship Allah and nothing else. This is why Allah says, “I have not created jinn and mankind except to worship Me.” So, my brothers and sisters, serve your Lord and fear none. May Allah help us all and grant us a good ending.

Thank you, Honourable Gibba.

Abaraka, Honourable Gibba.