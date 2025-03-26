How safe is The Gambia within the sub-region?

- Advertisement -

By Ansumana Darboe

The Gambia’s Interior Minister, Abdoulie Sanyang, recently claimed that the country has the lowest crime rate in West Africa. However, this assertion stands in stark contrast to the alarming rise in serious criminal activities reported across the nation in recent weeks. High-profile cases, including murders, armed robberies, and child abductions, have exposed significant gaps in the country’s security framework, raising urgent concerns about law enforcement effectiveness, border control, and the growing threat of cross-border crime.

One of the most glaring contradictions to the Minister’s statement is the Brufut Heights murder case, where a Sierra Leonean national, Abdul Kamara, is the prime suspect in the killing of a Gambian citizen. After committing the crime, Kamara fled the country and is now a fugitive in Sierra Leone, with Interpol involved in his extradition. This case raises serious questions about border security—how could a foreign national commit such a serious crime and escape undetected if The Gambia’s security systems were as robust as claimed? The ease with which criminals can enter and exit the country suggests significant vulnerabilities in surveillance and law enforcement coordination.

Equally troubling is the armed robbery in Ballanghar, Central River Region, on March 22, 2025, where criminals targeted two shops, making off with substantial amounts of cash. During a confrontation with villagers, one suspect was shot dead, and another was arrested with stolen money, but three others remain at large, and the weapon used in the robbery has not been recovered. The involvement of foreign nationals in such organised crimes indicates a worrying trend of increasingly sophisticated and violent criminal networks operating within The Gambia. The use of firearms and well-coordinated attacks directly contradicts the narrative of a low-crime environment.

Another disturbing incident that undermines the Minister’s claim is the abduction of two children, Alasana and Ousainatou Jallow, in Dimbaya on March 18, 2025. The children were nearly smuggled into Senegal before police intervention led to their rescue. This case highlights the presence of child trafficking networks operating with relative impunity, posing a grave threat to vulnerable communities. If The Gambia were truly the safest country in the sub-region, such brazen criminal operations would not be occurring with such frequency.

On the same day as the child abduction, an armed robbery took place in Pekadus Village, Upper River Region, where two armed men stormed a Mauritanian-owned shop, assaulted the shopkeepers, and escaped with cash and valuables on motorcycles. The suspects remain at large, underscoring the vulnerability of rural areas where police presence is minimal. The fact that such crimes are escalating in regions with weak law enforcement suggests a broader breakdown in security, particularly in communities that are already underserved.

These incidents collectively paint a picture of a country grappling with rising crime, much of which involves foreign nationals entering The Gambia, committing serious offenses, and evading justice. The use of firearms, the rise in organised crime, and the involvement of cross-border criminal networks all point to a deepening security crisis that demands immediate attention.

Despite these alarming developments, the Interior Minister has continued to downplay the situation, insisting that crime rates remain among the lowest in the region. While maintaining public confidence is important, dismissing the severity of the problem risks further deterioration. Acknowledging the reality of rising crime is the first step toward implementing effective solutions. Strengthening border security to prevent criminals from entering and fleeing the country, increasing police presence in high-risk areas, and enhancing regional cooperation with neighbouring countries like Senegal and Sierra Leone are critical measures that must be prioritised.

The Minister’s claim that The Gambia has the lowest crime rate in West Africa is not only misleading but also counterproductive. It fosters a false sense of security when decisive action is needed to address the growing threats. For The Gambia to truly become a safe and stable nation, the government must confront these challenges head-on, invest in robust security infrastructure, and foster greater collaboration with regional partners. Only through transparency, accountability, and proactive measures can The Gambia hope to restore public trust and ensure the safety of its citizens.