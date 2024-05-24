Ambassador Dr Yuhao donates D156,000 worthof food, D100,000 cash to Madarass Asalam Orphanage

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Ambassador at-large for SouthEast Asia, Tan Sri Dr Aixinjueluo Yuhao and his partner Special Envoy Dr Li Dongfa donated food items worth D156,000 and a cash amount of D100,000 to feed school children in Madarass Asalam Orphanage in Banjulinding.

Ambassador Yuhao and Dr Dongfa handed over the donation to the school authorities at the presentation graced by his excellency Masanneh Kinteh Gambia’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China on Monday.

The donated items comprise bags of rice, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, bags of milk powder and other foodstuffs. It is the ambassadors second food assistance to the school to help enhance children’s access to food and a conducive learning environment.

- Advertisement -

Receiving the items, the deputy head of the Orphanage Sulayman Badjie and Imam Abdoulie Keita thanked ambassador at large Dr Yuhao for the wonderful gesture.

According to Badjie the donation will at least benefit over 200 children in school who are mostly orphans, adding that it will go a long way to help the Orphanage meet its feeding and other operational challenges.

“Education generates a lasting impact and Allah has promised a big reward for those who come to the aid of orphans, especially helping them in ways which impact their lives such as acquiring knowledge to help them become productive members of the society. We want to convey our sincere gratitude to the ambassador and his team and pray for their continuous wellbeing,” deputy school head Mr Badjie said.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony was marked by beautiful recitations of the Qur’an by the students.