Ambassador Jahumpa nominated for prestigious award

The Gambia’s ambassador to South Africa, Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay, is hot favorite for the Most Gender Focused Head of Mission 2023 staged by LWA Men Champions and Future is Female.

The awards recognise the efforts and impacts of men and women in the process of achieving gender equality.

Endorsed by former Zambian president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the LWA Men Champions Awards was launched in 2015 in recognition of outstanding male leaders who are playing a significant role in unlocking the potential and the acknowledgement of women as equal partners in the sustainable socio-economic development process.

FJC is a former Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, President of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) former deputy speaker of the Ecowas Parliament, and Founder of Family Rights Advancement and Protection (FRAI).

The award winners will be unveiled at a gala ceremony to be held in Johannesburg on 18 November 2023. The LWA Group will also host the second edition of the Africa Partnership for Growth (APG) Symposium which is due to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa 16-18 November 2023.

Previous winners of this award include President Macky Sall of Senegal, Phumulo Masualle, Premier of the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Ali Al-Amoudi, the Chairman and Owner of Midroc, Ethiopia, Dickson Mugendi D. Ntwiga, Founder and CEO of the Solidarity Community Based Organization in Kenya and Mr. Armand Claude Abanda from the African Institute of Computer Sciences based in Cameroon.