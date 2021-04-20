AMBASSADOR TIJAN JAITEH SECURES COACH FOR VOLLEYBALL

Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, a retired Gambian international footballer, was last week praised by the National Sports Council (NSC) for facilitating the availability of a coach for volleyball.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the coach, the Deputy Executive Director of the NSC Mamoud Jawla thanked Ambassador Jaiteh on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and encouraged him to continue this laudable initiative which according to him, has saved the Government colossal sums of money. He also urged Ambassador Jaiteh to extend the gesture to other disciplines. He said the signing of a coach will further develop volleyball in the country.

The coach, Roberto Farinelli, an Italian, is signed to among other things prepare a training plan for the female national volleyball team, under a specified schedule both in Italy and Gambia; conduct scouting of players annually to feed into the national female team as well as conduct annual training programmes for national coaches. The coach will also work on developmental programmes in volleyball in schools.

Under the contract which will last 5 years, the Government of The Gambia through the National Sports Council will be responsible for the accommodation, local transportation and other logistics.

The President of the Gambia Volleyball Association, Bai Dodou Jallow signed on behalf of Gambia Volleyball Federation, GVBF, while Mr Jawla signed for the NSC.