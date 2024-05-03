GAMBIA AT AFRICAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is making strong representation at the ongoing African Aquatics Swimming and open water championship in Luanda, Angola.

The competition is being held alongside the elective congress of the African Aquatic continental executive board.

The Gambian delegation comprises a coach, team manager, and two elite swimmers, Ousman Jobe, currently based in Thailand on a scholarship, and Aminata Nia-Maria Barrow, a US-based swimmer.

In Wednesday’s 100 breaststroke, Barrow advanced to the final but narrowly missed out on a medal.

Undeterred, Barrow’s determination paid off brightly on the third day of competition when she again dominated her heats in the women’s 200 breaststroke, securing a spot in the finals taking place as we went to press last night.

Another Gambian making waves at the event is GNOC official Yorro Njie, an international swimming technical Officer (ITO), who is officiating at the event.

Both Jobe and Barrow are expected to do well in this Olympic qualifying event in their quest to secure spots at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.