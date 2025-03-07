American convicted for possessing unlicensed gun

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Fofana of Brikama yesterday sentenced US citizen Rickey Usumbura to a fine of D120,000 in default to serve ten years in prison for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunitions.

When arraigned, Usumbura, 61, who represented himself, pleaded guilty. Deputy Police Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh told the court that on 14th January while on routine patrol in Siffoe, narcotics agents found cannabis on Rashid, Usumbura’s son, arrested him and during a search of their home a Brazilian made Taurus pistol, two magazines and 82 live rounds of ammunition were found.

The gun and ammunitions were sent to the Gambia Armed Forces for ballistic examination and results tendered as evidence in court.

In his plea of mitigation before being sentenced, Usumbura said he was a first time offender and explained that he ran a large farm in Siffoe employing ten Gambians and that the gun was for killing snakes.

He was sentenced and Magistrate Fofana ordered that the guns and ammunitions be handed over to the police.