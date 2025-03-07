AG says anti-corruption commission urgent

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told parliamentarians that there is a pressing need to establish the anti-corruption commission, noting that efforts to develop a robust mechanism to tackle corruption were initiated in 2024 and that their understanding of the commission’s structure and effectiveness has “significantly evolved” since.

“In January this year, a call for applications was publicly announced for the position of chairperson and two additional members of the commission with the submission deadline set for the 28th of February 2025,” he explained.

He added that a vetting committee was established which held its first meeting on January 22.

“While the establishment of the anti-corruption commission has experienced delays, these were necessitated by the ministry’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the measures adopted to combat corruption are both effective and sustainable in the long term,” he added.

He expressed his desire to have the commission functional by June.

Member for Bakau Assan Touray asked the minister if he would accept that without the establishment of the anti-corruption commission, the government is entertaining corruption.

Minister Jallow responded: “No, the delay in the establishment of the commission is not a sign that we are condoning corruption. We are using the available mechanisms in place to fight corruption”.

Member for Latrikunda Sabiji Yaya Menteng Sanyang asked the minister how transparent and merit-based was the recruitment process to avoid political interference in the work of the commission.

However, Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie who was presiding, stopped the minister from answering the question.