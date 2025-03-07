Minister said Barrow stopped sale of Hamza Barracks

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Attorney General and Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has revealed that President Adama Barrow stopped the sale of Hamza Barracks located at Mile 2 in Banjul.

Palm Grove Hotel was transformed into Hamza Barracks by former president Yahya Jammeh and it was among properties forfeited to the state following the adoption of a white paper on the commission of inquiry set up to investigate the financial dealings of Jammeh and his close associates.

Appearing before lawmakers Wednesday, Minister Jallow was asked to inform the assembly whether the barracks had been sold for D1.2 million.

In response, he explained that the barracks was among the properties auctioned to be sold but President Barrow aborted its sale when informed of it.

The minister averred that the barracks has not been sold and there are no plans to sell it since it has been retained for use by members of armed forces.

Member for Bakau Assan Touray asked if Jallow knew why the president stopped the sale after it was recommended by the Janneh Commission. To this, Jallow replied: “No I did not find out why”.

Member for Wuli East asked the minister to clarify whether all properties forfeited by Jammeh were recommended to be sold.

The minister replied: “The commission recommended for certain properties to be forfeited and when the government issued a white paper and accepted those recommendations, they were all forfeited to the state. There was a committee responsible for the forfeited properties and the committee reviewed the list of properties that were forfeited and decided which ones were to be sold or retained for state use. So Hamza Barracks was initially listed to be sold but a directive was issued not to sell it and that is why the soldiers are still occupying there.”

Member for Sanementereng, Fatou Cham, asked the minister to explain why the property, which has fallen into visible disrepair, has not been renovated to provide conducive living for soldiers occupying it.

“Really, I do not know,” Minister Jallow replied.