Amir preaches peace as country heads to elections

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By Amadou Jadama

Amir Baba Trawally of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has called on Gambians especially politicians, to uphold peace and social coexistence, noting that The Gambia is at a critical crossroads ahead of the presidential election.

The amir made the call at the 48th Jalsa Salana held at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung on Friday.

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Jalsa is an annual convention of the members of the Jama’at which draws participants from The Gambia, the sub-region, as well as representative from the government and local dignitaries. This year, discussions were held on the theme: “The Holy Qur’an: Solution for the Challenges of the Modern World.”

Addressing the faithful, Amir Trawally stated: “This year’s jalsa comes at a very significant time in the history of our nation as we approach the presidential election in December 2026, our beloved country stands at a critical crossroads. Such periods often bring heightened emotions, differing opinions, and intense political activity. However, they also present a powerful opportunity to demonstrate maturity, unity, and national cohesion.

“In this context, we must remind ourselves that Islam does not merely call us to peace, it commands us to actively uphold it. The Holy Prophet Muhammad said: ‘A Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand people are safe. This hadith establishes a universal principle – true faith is reflected in how we treat others ensuring their safety, dignity, and respect. The teachings of the Holy Qur’an guide us even in such national matters.”

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He further preached that the Ahmadiyya Jama’at has always stood firmly for peace, loyalty, and service to one’s nation, stating that their guiding principle is: “Love for all, hatred for none.”

He reminded that Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the spiritual and supreme head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of justice, peace, and unity in society.

“He states: ‘Peace can only be established when people put aside their personal interests and act with justice, integrity, and a true spirit of brotherhood.’ On another occasion, he advised: ‘Differences of opinion should never become a means of hatred. Rather, they should be resolved with patience, wisdom, and mutual respect’,” the Amir quoted.

Amir Trawally emphasised that these words are deeply rooted in the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and are especially relevant for us today.

“Political differences should never lead to hatred. Competition for leadership should never result in the breakdown of brotherhood. And the pursuit of power should never come at the cost of national peace,” he said.

He further posited that the world has been increasingly divided by race, politics, and ideology, and that the message of the Holy Qur’an resonates today as it did 1,400 years ago during the time of Prophet Muhammad.