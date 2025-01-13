Amir Trawally preaches peace in New Year message

- Advertisement -

Amir Baba Trawally of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, has called for peace, forgiveness, and tolerance in his New Year message. He also highlighted the importance of accepting diverse opinions and behaviours to foster harmony within society. Trawally urged Gambians to cultivate a spirit of unity and brotherhood, reflecting on how collective progress stems from peaceful coexistence.

“Peace is a gem that we as a nation should always jealously protect and cherish; without peace we cannot develop this country, and without peace we will not even be able to worship our God in the proper way. We should always promote peace and do away with whatever may jeopardise that peace,” he added.